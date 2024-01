HONOLULU (KHON2) — Waimanalo Elementary and Intermediate School underwent a 45-minute lockdown on Wednesday after being alerted an armed individual was located near the campus.

Honolulu Police Department received the call around 1:15 p.m. and told the school the individual had an airsoft gun.

The school lifted the lockdown at 2 p.m. and all students and staff were reported safe throughout the event.