Waimanalo Public and School Library temporarily closed, employee tested positive for COVID

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state Waimanalo Public and School Library is temporarily closed until Friday, due to an employee who tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The Hawaii State Public Library System (HSPLS) said out of an abundance of caution, the library will undergo a thorough cleaning.

“Since reopening public services in May 2020, all of our public library employees have worked hard to protect themselves, their co-workers, and their communities from exposure to this terrible virus,” said State Librarian Stacey Aldrich. “Nevertheless, this is an important reminder for all of us to remain vigilant by wearing masks, social distancing and following recommended safety protocols.”

According to HSPLS, all public library staff are required to wear their masks, practice social distancing and proper hand sanitizing practices. High-tough areas are disinfected as recommended by federal and state guidance. Face masks are still required while inside public libraries and limited capacity is monitored.