WAIMANALO, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Waimanalo Post Office closes on Thursday, Jan. 28 for electrical work.

Hawaii’s Weather Station–Visit KHON’s storm preparation page here.

The USPS says mail delivery and P.O. Box access will not be affected by the closure.

Postal customers can use the Waimanalo Post Office on Friday, Jan. 29 from 10 a.m. To 3:30 p.m.