HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Emergency Services said a 34-year-old man is in stable condition after his moped hit a car early Sunday morning in Waimanalo.

The incident happened on Sept. 11, at around 3:12 a.m. near Kamehameha Highway and Poalima Street.

EMS transported the 34-year-old man to the nearest hospital. The roads were temporarily closed. But later reopened on Sunday morning.

The cause of the accident is unknown at this time. Honolulu police are investigating.