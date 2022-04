WAIMANALO, Hawaii (KHON2) — The 15th annual Waimanalo Kanikapila in honor of Cyril Pahihui livestreams on Saturday, April 23.

The eight hour livestream starts in the morning on the Cyril Pahinui social media channels.

The free concert is supported by sales of t-shirts on his website.

Cyril Pahinui passed away in 2018. He was known for his slack key guitar playing. He is the son of the late slack key guitar musician Gabby Pahinui.

The kanikapila is presented by the Naalehu Theater.