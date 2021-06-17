Waimanalo house fire destroys home, displaces 6

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Waimanalo home was destroyed and six people were displaced after a building fire tore through a residence on Ala Koa Street on Thursday, June 17.

The Honolulu Fire Department says a 911 call came in at 1:47 p.m. Thursday to report the blaze at 41-756 Ala Koa St.

HFD personnel first arrived at 1:55 p.m. and found heavy smoke and flames from the rear of the residence. Reports from 911 callers stated a part of the home near the gas water heater had become engulfed in flames.

A woman in her 50s and a man in his mid-40s were home at the time of the fire, HFD said they were able to evacuate and did not sustain injuries. Four other occupants were not home at the time of the blaze, according to HFD.

Officials say the structurally partially collapsed as firefighters were battling the flames. The blaze ultimately destroyed the home, fire officials said.

Fire crews brought the fire under control by 2:08 p.m. and it was extinguished at 3:18 p.m.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation, HFD said.

Damage is estimated at $408,000 to the home and $15,000 to its contents. HFD said there were reportedly no working smoke detectors in the house at the time of the blaze.