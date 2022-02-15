Hawaii family first to be selected from over 600 that auditioned gets their time to shine on ‘Family Feud’

The Kupahu family in an episode of “Family Feud,” airing on KHON2 on Feb. 21 and Feb. 22, 2022. (Courtesy: Kupahu ‘Ohana)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hundreds of families auditioned to make the cut for “Family Feud,” but survey says the Kupahu family stood out. Representing Waimanalo, the family flew to Georgia last summer where the show is filmed for a chance to compete for the grand prize.

It’s been a long wait for the family who first submitted their application three years ago. Their episode will be airing on KHON2 next week.

After Kapua Kenui sent in their audition video in June 2019, the show contacted her in August to say their family was selected to audition in September.

“With that being said, I scrambled to find family members who wanted to play,” Kenui said. “We auditioned by participating in a mock game of Family Feud, though, I truly believe we earned a second audition because of the energy my ‘ohana exhibited when we first walked into the ballroom.”

In December they got the call. According to Kenui, the Family Feud casting team contacted her to say their family was the first to be selected from over 600 that auditioned.

“They booked us to film in March 2020, then COVID hit,” she said. “Because of the unpredictability of the pandemic, we had to postpone. We waited for the pandemic to get under control and travel restrictions to lift. Finally, when things looked much better, we rebooked and flew to Georgia to film in July 2021.”

Kenui said it was one of the best experiences ever. They made new friends from across the states, got to see how the Family Feud operations worked and built wonderful memories.

And meeting Steve Harvey?

“He’s hilarious — swears a lot but in a funny way,” Kenui said. “He had some trouble pronouncing our names but remedied the problem quickly. Very easy to talk to.”

Kenui said she’s especially happy for the experiences the youngest members of their team made. All the families stayed in the same hotel and became close. They’re still in touch today through social media.

“The Family Feud cast is a huge production with many employees working together to make the participants’ experience extra special,” said Kenui. “They really took good care of us!”

Kenui said the family members who also participated are her brother Roy Sang, cousin Sunnie Kupahu, niece Keani Kaakimaka and nephew Kaniala Kupahu.

Their episode will be airing on KHON2 at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 21, and on Tuesday, Feb. 22.