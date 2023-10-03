HONOLULU (KHON2) — Halloween is around the corner, and that means it’s pumpkin-picking time.

The Fall Harvest Festival at Waimanalo Country Farms is back.

It’s your one-stop autumn adventure, with a pumpkin patch, sunflower field, tractor hayrides, a kids activity zone, and tons of Instagram-worthy spots.

“Basically you come here , you choose your pumpkin whichever one you want. The pricing is by size and then you can let your kids come and hang out in this little kids area to our left we put some little games out and photo op,” said marketing specialist Cheyenne Adams.

Waimanalo Country Farms is open Monday to Friday, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and on weekends from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission prices start at six and go up to $15, depending on the day you visit.