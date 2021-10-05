Waimanalo County Farms holding drive-thru pumpkin patch

WAIMANALO (KHON2) — We told you last week about Aloun Farms’ pumpkin plans for this year. We now have an update on Waimanalo County Farms’ (WCF) plans.

They’ll be holding a drive-thru pumpkin festival this year. Every Tuesday through Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. You’ll be able to drive through the farm’s pumpkin patch and you are allowed to get out at two areas — the pumpkin picking area, and the sunflower area, which are both great spots for selfies.

“The families come in, they got to walk around,” said Dominic Kadooka of WCF. “Lots of space, lots of props they can visit. Of course we have our usual food and beverages that they can enjoy.”

Reservations are required since only a limited amount of vehicles will be allowed in per time slot. It costs $10 per person over the age of three. Heads up, if you are planning on taking home a pumpkin, it will cost extra.