HONOLULU (KHON2) — Fire officials are still trying to figure out what caused a home in Waimalu to go up in flames Tuesday, June 20.

The 2-alarm fire broke out around 4 p.m. at a single-story home on Hekaha Street near the Waimalu Shopping Center.

It was put out shortly after 5:30 p.m.

KHON2.com spoke to one of the family members. They told us they were cooking when a propane tank exploded and started the fire.

Officials said all eight family members living in the home made it out safely.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, the fire happened on Hekaha Street and the road was shut down from Kamehameha Highway to Liʻi Ipo Street.

HFD said that by the time they got it under control, much of the five-bedroom, three-bathroom home had been reduced to smoldering black ash.

The family said that one person was cooking under the carport between the two homes on the property.

Strong winds fueled the flames and pushed them into the neighboring property which caused damage there, too.

“All of the eight was safely accounted for outside,” a youth at the scene told KHON2.com. “Red Cross was contacted to provide them some support for the night as well as the displaced occupants from the exposure next door.”

Mely Magdanong, who is the homeowner and landlord of the property, said she heard about the blaze from her sister who lives nearby.

The family living in the home had their pet dog with them but said they are still trying to locate three pet cats who also lived with the family.