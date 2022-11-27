HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Fire Department reported two instances where distressed hikers were rescued on Sunday, Nov. 28.

According to HFD, the first rescue took place on the Wailupe Gulch Trail due to 911 call at 3:23 p.m.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

HFD responded and discovered two hikers in their 30s who had been hiking for four hours.

The female of the group contacted 911 regarding the male hiker’s inability to descend the trail due to fatigue.

An aerial investigation led HFD to the hikers at the summit of the trail where rescuers were inserted to assist the hikers. HFD set up a safe landing zone in Niu Valley Middle School for extraction.

Both hikers were uninjured and were safely delivered to the landing area by 4:26 p.m.

The second rescue reported by HFD took place at Kuli’ou’ou Ridge Trail.

HFD said a 911 call came in at 5:10 p.m. and indicated that a distressed hiker was in need of assistance.

A lone female hiker in her 30s, who began her hike at approximately 1:25 p.m., was discovered at the summit. She had became unable to descend on her own, according HFD.

A safe landing zone was established at Kuli’ou’ou Neighborhood Park, and an aerial rescue ensued as fire personnel were inserted into the trail.

The hiker was unharmed and airlifted to the safe landing zone by 5:45 p.m.

HFD provided some safety tips for those who choose to experience O’ahu’s myriad trails and hikes.

Always plan your hike. Let your friends and/or family know where you are going and when your will return.

Always hike with at least one other partner.

Gather information on the trail/hike. There are lots of different trails with a great deal of variation on skill levels needed to complete them. Know what you capabilities are compared to the place you intend to hike.

While on the hike, remain on the trail and avoid the temptation to forge your own path. Also, remain with your hiking party. With this, is it advised that you avoid undue risks.

Always keep an eye on the time you are taking as you hike. Know where you are in relation to the hike each time you check. This way, you will not be caught off guard if you run out of time to complete the hike.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

If you end up distressed, injured or lost, call 911 immediately and remain in the spot from where you called. Ensure that you are visible and noisy but remain calm and stay put.