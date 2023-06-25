HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department said it’s time to upgrade the Wailupe fire station. Built-in the late 1940s, HFD said the facility is lacking space and living quarters for wahine firefighters.

HFD has been looking at building a completely new fire station but they admit it is a lengthy process.

The Wailupe fire station needs to be replaced with a modern station reflecting the 21st century, said HFD.

“Generally everything is about 73 years old now. It’s a single-gender design the current fire station we want to build a dual-gender design,” said Kevin Mokulehua, Assistant Chief Kevin Mokulehua.

The driveway to get onto Kalanianaole Highway is short and traffic is only getting denser through the years. The ambulance and fire engine has to come out slowly avoiding fast-moving cars. When getting back the engine reverses in, pausing traffic.

“If we could build a fire station that’s deeper into the property it would allow our guys more space to actually pull out of the fire station safely to respond either right or left on Kalanianaole Highway,” said Mokulehua.

HFD said it’s in talks with the United States Coast Guard to acquire about half an acre of the property next door. They are hopeful they could reach an agreement and allow them more space for a new fire station.

The department said the existing location makes the most sense considering response times and accessibility.

But other locations were considered, including a parcel next to Aina Haina elementary school and park and a portion of the Waialae Iki Neighborhood Park.

“We already ruled them out because we didn’t want to take park space from the community,” said Mokulehua.

Other projects include replacing the aircraft hangar, a new Pearl City fire station and replacing the Waialua fire station. However, this is facing setbacks as the land purchased for the facility sits in a tsunami zone.

The existing Wailupe fire station is also in a tsunami zone but the assistant chief said there are some considerations.

“Waialua is in a rural area it’s kind of isolated so it’s very critically important that it’s able to sustain our services out there should there be a disaster,” said Mokulehua. “Now in the case of the Wailupe fire station we actually have stations that are in closer proximity.”

KHON2.com was told this project is still years from becoming a reality.