Wailuku teenage passenger dies in Waiehu crash

WAIEHU, Hawaii (KHON2) — A teenager is dead after the vehicle he was riding in crashed in Waiehu.

It happened around 4 a.m. Sunday, May 30, 2021 on Kahekili Highway at Akakuu Street.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The 16-year-old boy from Wailuku was driving fast on North West on Kahekili Highway.

He lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the raised curbing on the edge of the North West bound lane.

The vehicle went north west uncontrollably where it rolled over and ejected both the driver and 17-year-old passenger before stopping.

The driver was taken to Maui Memorial Medical Center for treatment.

The 17-year-old passenger was also taken to Maui Memorial Medical Center where he later died. He has been identified as Kahiau Hill of Wailuku.

Police say a preliminary investigation show that they were not wearing seatbelts.

Police say speed is a factor.

Police say alcohol is suspected to be a factor in this crash. The final determination will be made by Vehicle Homicide Investigators via a toxicology report.

Maui County has five traffic fatalities this year compared to five at the same time as last year.