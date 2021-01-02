Wailuku structure fire displaces 8, destroys home

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — A home on Liholiho Street in Wailuku, Maui, was destroyed and eight people were displaced after a fire ripped through the structure during the early morning hours of Friday, Jan. 1.
The American Red Cross responded to give assistance to the eight displaced individuals, no injuries have been reported.
Fire officials say, the blaze was first reported around 1:01 a.m. at the 2,400-square-foot, two-story home. Three vehicles were also destroyed as a result of the fire.
Damage estimates are $225,000 for the structure, $200,000 for its contents and $70,000 for the vehicles.
The blaze was completely extinguished at approximately 4:00 a.m.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.