Wailuku structure fire displaces 8, destroys home

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — A home on Liholiho Street in Wailuku, Maui, was destroyed and eight people were displaced after a fire ripped through the structure during the early morning hours of Friday, Jan. 1.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The American Red Cross responded to give assistance to the eight displaced individuals, no injuries have been reported.

Fire officials say, the blaze was first reported around 1:01 a.m. at the 2,400-square-foot, two-story home. Three vehicles were also destroyed as a result of the fire.

Damage estimates are $225,000 for the structure, $200,000 for its contents and $70,000 for the vehicles.

The blaze was completely extinguished at approximately 4:00 a.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.