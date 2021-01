KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — A new pool in Maui will be temporarily closed to allow repairs to a damaged waterline.

The Maui Department of Parks and Recreation announced on Monday that the County’s Wailuku Pool will be closed on Feb. 9 and 10 to allow repairs. The pool is scheduled to reopen on Feb. 11.

The pool is located near the intersection of South Market Street and Pakahi Street in Wailuku.