Wailuku man found guilty of attempted enticement of a minor

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 37-year-old Wailuku man was found guilty of attempted enticement of a minor by a federal jury on Thursday, February 13.

He has been identified has Nolan Nishida.

The verdict followed a three-day trial before Senior United States District Judge Susan Oki Mollway. Nishida’s sentencing is scheduled for June 15, 2020.

According to the information presented during trial, on October 11, 2017, Nishida exchanged messages with an individual whom he believed was a 14 year-old girl. He made arrangements to meet the girl for sex, and drove to meet up with her. Instead of meeting the girl, he was arrested.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Maui Police Department.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit www.justice.gov/psc.