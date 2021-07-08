Wailuku man arrested after reportedly being found ‘passed out’ with drugs, paraphernalia

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Frank Neizman, 64, of Wailuku was arrested by Maui police on Wednesday, July 7, after he was reported to be “passed out in the front seat of a vehicle,” and in the possession of drugs, paraphernalia and thousands in U.S. currency.

Police said a report came in around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday that stated, “an adult male appeared to be passed out in the front seat of a vehicle in the parking lot of a Lahaina shopping complex.”

Officers saw drug paraphernalia and smelt the odor of narcotics from within the vehicle upon arriving, according to police, and initiated an investigation.

Police said the responding officers recovered nine packets of pre-packaged heroin, a package and container of larger amounts of heroin, a small packet of crystal methamphetamine, methadone tablets, suboxone pills, a small amount of marijuana, associated paraphernalia and $7,450 in U.S. currency.

Neizman was identified as the operator of the vehicle and transported to the Lahaina Police Station without incident. Police arrested him on suspicion of first- and third-degree promoting a dangerous drug.

He remains in police custody on $100,000 bail, according to police.