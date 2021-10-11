Waikoloa man dies after motorcycle crash on Big Island

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island police responded to a motorcycle crash that left a 63-year-old Waikoloa man dead on Sunday, Oct. 10.

According to police, the incident happened around 10:30 a.m. and was located at the intersection of Daniel K. Inouye Highway and Highway 190.

The man was heading west on his motorcycle when we apparently veered off the road and hit a stop sign. Police said he hit a guard rail and was thrown off his motorcycle. The 63-year-old was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Big Island police also reported the man was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.