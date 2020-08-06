WAIKOLOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A Battalion Chief at the Waikoloa Fire Station has tested positive for COVID-19. Five personnel are currently in quarantine, though they are asymptomatic.
The Battalion Chief is asymptomatic. He took a COVID-19 test on Saturday and received a positive result on Monday. He notified his command, after which the station was disinfected.
[Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android for all the latest Hawaii News]
Separate accommodations were offered to quarantined personnel but personnel chose to quarantine at home.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Drive-through COVID-19 testing to take place at Geiger Community Park, Kakaako Waterfront Park
- Waikoloa Battalion Chief tests positive for COVID-19
- Mountain West Conference announces revised plan for 2020 Fall Sports, ‘Bows Football schedule remains unchanged
- Pet visitation team continues to spread pawsitivity during pandemic
- Bipartisan push in Congress looks to replace Confederate statue in Washington with one of John Lewis