Waikoloa Battalion Chief tests positive for COVID-19

WAIKOLOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A Battalion Chief at the Waikoloa Fire Station has tested positive for COVID-19. Five personnel are currently in quarantine, though they are asymptomatic.

The Battalion Chief is asymptomatic. He took a COVID-19 test on Saturday and received a positive result on Monday. He notified his command, after which the station was disinfected.

“All Fire personnel considered possible contacts will follow Department protocols and will receive two COVID-19 tests over the course of this week and next week. They must receive negative tests in order to return to work, following Department protocols.” Fire Chief Darren Rosario

Separate accommodations were offered to quarantined personnel but personnel chose to quarantine at home.

