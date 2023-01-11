HONOLULU (KHON2) — A new place to eat and shop in Waikiki has opened.

Waikiki Market and Piko Kitchen + Bar opened today, Wednesday, Jan. 11.

This market is located at the same spot where Food Pantry was located and was open for 60 years until it closed in 2019.

This is the only full-service grocery store in Waikiki and it carries locally grown produce with a variety of meat, seafood, deli and produce, along with a curated selection of wine, beer and spirits, specialty foods, exclusive gifts, flowers and lei.

Chef de Cuisine Owen Imaizumi oversees the store’s food offerings and it tells a story of Hawaii and celebrates the diversity that resides on the islands.

The Waikiki Market is located on the second floor of Lilia Waikiki at 2380 Kuhio Avenue.

You can even shop online and order within the Waikiki area and curbside pick up your order.

They are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.