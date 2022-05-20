HONOLULU (KHON2) — Aloha Beer Company is celebrating the grand opening of their Waikiki Beer Garden on Friday, May 20, with half-priced beer all weekend long.

The first 50 dine-in guests will also receive a free tote bag and sticker set, plus they can enter a raffle to win gift cards, merch sets and more.

“This will be Waikiki’s first and only outdoor Beer Garden, and is a fast-casual tap concept catering to both locals and tourists,” said Candice Ishikawa, Aloha Beer Company spokesperson. “The concept was designed entirely with a post-pandemic model in mind, from the open-air outdoor seating, cashless, touch-less ordering system, and takeout beach-friendly menu.”

Aloha Beer Company is celebrating its grand opening of their Waikiki Beer Garden on Friday, May 20, 2022. (Courtesy: Aloha Beer)

Ishikawa told KHON2 that they aim to be an easy, friendly and comfortable spot in the middle of Waikiki where folks can take a break and enjoy a pint of craft beer.

The Waikiki Beer Garden is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 2155 Kalakaua Ave.

Aloha Beer Company is an independent, locally-owned and operated brewery. All of their locations are dog-friendly.