Waikiki’s ‘Alohilani Resort commits to becoming 1st carbon-neutral hotel in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In a step toward a more sustainable future and becoming the first carbon-neutral hotel in Hawaii, the ‘Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach is now powered by 100% renewable electricity.

“Our guests choose Hawaii for its incredible natural beauty, and we must take action to restore and protect our native ecosystem, ensuring our treasured islands will thrive in the future,” said Matthew Grauso, General Manager of ‘Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach.

‘Alohilani Resort stated their goal is to “achieve PAS 2060 carbon-neutral certification” and plan to decrease their carbon footprint.

They are also committed to planting 100,000 indigenous trees with the Hawaii Legacy Reforestation Initiative; hotel guests will pay a $5 tree fee to contribute to this effort. Additionally, guests can treat themselves to a sustainable food and cocktail happy hour menu featuring local products.

For more information on the resort’s efforts to become the first carbon-neutral hotel in the state, click here.

Procuring renewable electricity was an essential move for ‘Alohilani to reduce their carbon emissions, given Hawaii’s current heavy reliance on imported oil for electricity production. We look forward to Hawaii’s transition to a 100% renewable electric grid by 2045, per the state’s declaration.” Marianne Balfe, Vice President of Sustainability for Highgate — who manages the ‘Alohilani Resort

Grauso added that he believes their hard work, dedication and passion toward achieving their carbon neutrality goals will inspire others to do the same.