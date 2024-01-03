HONOLULU (KHON2) — Calling all fine dining fanatics, Waikiki’s award-winning fine dining restaurant, Mugen, reopened to the public with a new concept and chef.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Located in ESPACIO The Jewel of Waikiki, Mugen is a Forbes Five-Star rated fine dining restaurant aiming to create a brand new dinner experience by bringing Hawaii’s culinary culture to a new level.

Mugen called in Hawaii native, Colin Sato, as its new Executive Chef and will be joining Mugen veteran Pastry Chef Jamon Harper, Pastry Sous Chef Chiara Giordano, and mixologist Ricardo Barajas to create a brand new elaborate five-course menu that highlights local ingredients and changes by the season.

“We are thrilled to welcome Chef Colin Sato and talented new beverage team members to Mugen and introduce a new era for our award-winning dining experience,” Food and Beverage Manager, Wes Zane said. “We couldn’t be more excited to welcome locals and visitors alike to the new Mugen.”

The five-course menu experience is $180 per person. Those who wish to dine can expect these courses as part of Mugen’s opening menu:

Kona Abalone lobster, wasabi, and lotus root

Candy Cane Beets with Macadamia, shiso, pears, and buttermilk emulsion

Kona Kampachi with lilikoi ponzu, green papaya, mint, and avocado

Washugyu Ribeye with hearts of palm, Waialua asparagus, and port reduction

Passion Fruit Bavarois with Madagascar shortbread, elderflower Chantilly, and seasonal fruit

Guests can also expect a new cocktail menu with local Hawaiian flavors, seasonal ingredients, and exotic spices. Along with the new menu, Mugen revamped their dining room experience, elevating the space by adding handcrafted Moroccan lighting fixtures and much more.

Check out more on Mugen: