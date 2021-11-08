Waikiki surfboard rack arson suspect pleads not guilty in court

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Glenn Helton plead not guilty in court on Monday, Nov. 8 to the charge of arson of the surf racks in Waikiki.

The surf racks between the Waikiki Honolulu Police Department substation and the Moana Surfrider Hotel were on fire sending huge plumes of black smoke into the skies on Sunday, Oct. 17.

It happened just before 11:20 a.m.

Helton remains in custody on $70,000 bail.

Investigators say Helton bent down and reached in with his hand holding the lighter, but the surfboards blocked the cameras from showing what he was doing then. Four minutes later, investigators say smoke and flames quickly spread – and they say he was the only one who could have started it.

Waikiki surfboard rack fire, Honolulu, Hawaii, Sunday, Oct. 17. 2021

The fire destroyed more than 500 surfboards. The damage is estimated at $650,000.