Waikiki surfboard exhibit blessed to honor Olympic surfing debut

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A new art exhibit is set to open in Waikiki to honor the historic moment of the debut of surfing in the Olympics.

A blessing ceremony was held on Thursday, July 22, for the surfboard exhibit called “Golden Dreams” at the Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort.

The exhibit is being put on by artist Eduardo Bolioli, who made a living by painting surfboards for professional surfers in the ’80s.

FILE – “Golden Dreams” surfboard exhibit by Eduardo Bolioli at the Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort, Waikiki, Hawaii, July 22, 2021.

FILE – “Golden Dreams” surfboard exhibit by Eduardo Bolioli at the Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort, Waikiki, Hawaii, July 22, 2021.

“The importance for Hawaii is surfing is more than just a sport, so it’s, it’s important to say where everything is coming from and also it’s importqnt to keep the legacy of Duke [Kahanamoku]. We live and breathe surfing all day long here.” Eduardo Bolioli, artist

The exhibit will open to the public on Sunday, July 25, and will be on display through the end of 2021.