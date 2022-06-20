HONOLULU (KHON2) — An entire rack that used to be filled with custom, personal surf boards was taken down after being set on fire twice.

The surf lockers near the Moana Surfrider, taken down by the city, had many people concerned.

“A lot of the apartment buildings dont have a like lanais outside, so they dont really has a safe place for them other than over there.” said surfer Mika Baker.

One surfer wanted the city to make something with more security as he knew people who lost boards in both fires.

“The first time they lost two or three boards, and then they fixed it back up. They put their boards in there again and lost them again. And a couple thousand dollars each right.” Tim Garry

There are other surf storage options in Waikiki, but most of them are almost full or completely full. One surfer suggested there should be a surf storage building in town.

Officials were asked if the surf racks would be built a third time and, if so, will they be built differently to prevent fires. They said the city is exploring options regarding the future of the surfboard lockers.