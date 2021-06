HONOLULU, Hawaii (KHON2) — The man arrested in connection with a Waikiki stabbing last week that left a man in critical condition plead not guilty in court on Monday, June 7, 2021.

Otis Alexander is charged with assault, terroristic threatening and a weapons offense.

He remains in custody on $100,000 bail.

He’s set to appear in court again on July 6.