HONOLULU (KHON2) — After a two-year hiatus, the Waikiki SPAM JAM® Festival is returning this month with a new format supporting local restaurants to celebrate Hawaii’s favorite canned meat.

Instead of a one-night block party, the event will be celebrated for nine days from April 22 through May 1, featuring restaurant dining promotions, live music and SPAM items you can’t find anywhere else.

This year, the event will pivot to an in-restaurant event. Local restaurants participating will feature at least one delicious SPAM dish between April 22 and May 1.

Restaurant Menu Items 7-Eleven (All Hawaii Locations) Buy 2 Original SPAM Musubi, Get 1 Free Aloha Pizzeria (Kuhio Ave Food Hall) Hawaiian Pizza with SPAM & Pineapple Appetito Craft Pizza and Wine Bar Green Eggs and SPAM Pizza (Shishito pepper, onion, egg, spam, bell pepper) Banzai Burger (Kuhio Ave Food Hall) Hawaiian Burger with SPAM, Maui Onion & Pineapple Duke’s Waikiki (1) Candied SPAM Hula Pie, (2) Korean SPAM Street Tacos, (3) Teriyaki SPAM Katsu Sandwich Eating House 1849 SPAM Kamameshi with Choy Sum and Lomi Tomato Eggs n Things (1) SPAM Fries with Guava Ketchup, (2) Pineapple Plantation SPAM & Eggs, (3) SPAM Breakfast Scramble Giovanni Pastrami (1) SPAM Katsu Loco Moco, (2) Teri Miso SPAM Katsu Sandwich Greek Grotto (Kuhio Ave Food Hall) (1) Greek Gyro Wrap with SPAM, Lamb & Beef Hideout at The Laylow (1) SPAM Breakfast Skillet, (2) Northshore Breakfast SPAM Sandwich Hula Grill Waikiki (1) Paniolo SPAM Omelette, (2) SPAM Nachos, (3) SPAM Breakfast Sandwich La Pina Cantina (Kuhio Ave Food Hall) SPAM Nachos (Queso Sauce, Black Beans, Pico De Gallo, Jalapeno, and Diced SPAM) Liliha Bakery (1) Garlic Fried Rice with SPAM, (2) SPAM Saimin, (3) Two Eggs and SPAM, (4) Kimchee Fried Rice with SPAM M.A.C. 24/7 Cavatappi SPAM Alfredo Maui Brewing Company (1) SPAM Bao Buns, (2) SPAM Nachos Mitsuwa Marketplace (1) SPAM Bento, (2) Spam Musubi Varieties Teriyaki /Kanikama/Egg/Egg & Bacon Moani Waikiki SPAM Sliders with SPAM Jam Musubi Café Iyasume Various SPAM Musubi’s Poke Bar Dice & Mix Diced SPAM Poke Bowl Pork Tamago Onigiri (Waikiki Food Hall) (1) Goya Tempura SPAM Musubi, (2) Double Fried Shrimp SPAM Musubi Sam’s Kitchen SPAM and Egg Furikake Shorefyre (1) SPAM Loco Moco, (2) SPAM 50/50 Burger Skybox Taphouse SPAM Pizza Surf n Turf Tacos (1) SPAM Jam Burritos and Tacos, (2) SPAM JAM Nachos Stripsteak Waikiki SPAM Can Mai Tai Cocktail Zigu SPAM and Hawaiian Vegetable Roll Tempura

After a two-year hiatus, the Waikiki SPAM JAM® Festival is returning in April 2022 with a new format supporting local restaurants. (Courtesy: Waikiki SPAM JAM® Festival Team)

The Waikiki SPAM JAM® Festival kicks off at Waikiki Beach Walk on April 23 from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The Festival will continue at the International Market Place on April 28 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and at the Royal Hawaiian Shopping Center on May 1 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Hawaii Foodbank, Visitor Aloha Society Hawai’i (VASH) and Waikiki Community Center. Canned food and monetary donations will also be accepted at locations throughout Waikiki during Waikiki SPAM JAM® Festival.