HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu has announced a road closure.
The road closure is impacting Kapahulu Avenue in the Waikīkī area.
According to Officials, Kapahulu Avenue is closed in both directions fronting Market City.
This is due to a water main break.
Officials are asking motorists to avoid the area and to seek alternate routes.