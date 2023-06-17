HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu has announced a road closure.

The road closure is impacting Kapahulu Avenue in the Waikīkī area.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

According to Officials, Kapahulu Avenue is closed in both directions fronting Market City.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

This is due to a water main break.

Officials are asking motorists to avoid the area and to seek alternate routes.