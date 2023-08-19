HONOLULU (KHON2) — Today marked day one of duke’s ocean fest and what was supposed to be the red bull party wave event in Waikiki. Instead, hundreds gathered and paddled out to show support for Maui.

A last-minute event drew in roughly 500 people to queen’s in Waikiki to show their support for Maui.

“For this to happen in a couple days literally and I don’t think that happens anywhere else to be honest, even though we weren’t literally directly affected by it, we were all directly affected by it Kainoa McGee said. “My wife’s family a lot of them lived in Lahaina, lost everything.”

“Lahaina its just it’s like apocolyptic ground 0 action and the smell is gnarly, the energy of the people has been amazingly strong and resilient and I give them a lot of credit for banning together the way they have,” said Na Kama Kai CEO Duane Desoto.

Desoto has been bringing in supplies and helping West Maui residents and knows monetary donations are what’s needed most.

The message to Maui, we love you and to stay strong,” Desoto added.

“We love you guys, we send all of our aloha, love, and mana to you and in a time of need we will be here, I know things are crazy right now but when you need us to come back to clean up, rebuild, we’ll be there aloha,” said Kainoa McGee.