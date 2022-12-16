A photo shows Waikīkī Market’s spirits, which is set to open Jan. 11, 2023 in Honolulu Hawai’i. (Photo/Food Pantry, Inc.)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Waikīkī Market, a new food spot and full service grocery store, is set to open in Waikīkī on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023.

Waikīkī Market will be located on the second floor of Līlia Waikīkī. The new market is the creation of Food Pantry, Ltd. which was founded by Maurice J. “Sully” Sullivan.

“We’re excited to return to our former location with a brand new store designed with the Waikiki community in mind. As a local company, we’re proud to have the opportunity to share the foods and flavors we love here in Hawaii with residents and visitors alike. There is something for everyone here — whether they want food to take to the beach, an easy dinner, gifts to take home or ingredients to cook — and we think the community will love having a grocery store of their very own again right here in Waikiki,” said Brad Iwasaki, general manager of Food Pantry.

The intention of this shopping experience is to celebrate Hawai’i’s diverse food culture by showcasing locally-grown and locally-made products.

Food stations will feature local favorites along with a wide selection of locally-inspired prepared foods. This will all be alongside a traditional grocery store.

The market will have two new restaurants, Piko Kitchen + Bar and ‘Olili Waikīkī.

The Piko Kitchen + Bar is meant to be the embodiment of pau hana. Local families, residents and visitors can sit down and enjoy the delicious flavors of local foods while enjoying a relaxing and cozy atmosphere, according to Food Pantry.

‘Olili Waikīkī is set to open soon. Its fare is inspired by the popular local lunch concept, the mixed plate and will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner.

A photo shows Waikīkī Market’s food stations, which is set to open Jan. 11, 2023 in Honolulu Hawai’i. (Photo/Food Pantry, Inc.)

A photo shows Waikīkī Market’s produce department, which is set to open Jan. 11, 2023 in Honolulu Hawai’i. (Photo/Food Pantry, Inc.)

A photo shows Waikīkī Market’s spirits, which is set to open Jan. 11, 2023 in Honolulu Hawai’i. (Photo/Food Pantry, Inc.)

“The opening of Waikiki Market marks the return of Waikiki’s only full-service, locally-owned grocery store; and we are grateful that Food Pantry chose Līlia Waikīkī as its new home,” said Kris Hui, senior vice president of mixed-use development at Brookfield Properties. “This shopping and dining experience is unlike anything in Waikiki, and we are excited to bring back Waikiki’s grocery store to the community and as a special amenity to our residents and visitors alike.”

Along with the extensive selections and options for local foods, Waikīkī Market will host the artwork of Hawai’i-based, Native Hawaiian artist, Kaili Chun.