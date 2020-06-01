Waikiki man arrested during a protest on Kalakaua Avenue

hpd honolulu police patrol car badge generic_168730

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 29-year-old Waikiki man was arrested while he was marching with other protesters on Kalakaua Avenue on May 31.

This happened just shortly after 2 p.m.

The Honolulu Police Department says that the man was arrested for illegally carrying ammunition. He later posted $500 bail and was released from police custody.

