Waikiki man arrested during a protest on Kalakaua Avenue

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 29-year-old Waikiki man was arrested while he was marching with other protesters on Kalakaua Avenue on May 31.
This happened just shortly after 2 p.m.
The Honolulu Police Department says that the man was arrested for illegally carrying ammunition. He later posted $500 bail and was released from police custody.
