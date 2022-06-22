Shoe art done by Moanalua High School for the Vans Custom Culture High School contest in May, 2022. (Courtesy: Shoreline Hotel Waikiki)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — After 300 hours of hard work over the course of two months, Moanalua High School was selected as the winner of the 2022 Vans Custom Culture High School contest in May.

The Shoreline Hotel Waikiki announced they will be displaying the shoe art from the winners during the month of July for all of the public to view.

The two customized shoes will be displayed in the Shoreline Hotel Waikiki lobby.

After participating in the competition for several years, art teacher Jeffrey Fujimoto helped lead students to victory for the first time this year and took the $50,000 grand prize for the school’s art program.