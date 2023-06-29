Crews with the Board of Water Supply work on repairing a 24-inch water main break in Waikiki, Hawaii in June 2023.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The water main break in Waikiki between Paoakalani Avenue and Ohua Avenue is now into its third day. According to the Board of Water Supply, they still aren’t sure when it will be fixed. While BWS said water service has not been disrupted, the break has continued to cause some traffic delays and has forced a popular Waikiki hotel to relocate hundreds of guests.

“We’re in Hawaii. If we’re going to have a problem, why not have it here,” Nancy Shay said with a smile and a shrug.

Shay is visiting from Kentucky and is just one of around 700 guests at the Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort & Spa impacted by the water main break on Kuhio Avenue.

“There was some flooding in their basement area where they house their electrical,” explained Kathleen Pahinui, with BWS. “And, unfortunately, it caused problems for the Waikiki Marriott.”

A portion of the Waikiki Beach Marriott has been without power since the 24-inch main broke on Tuesday, June 27. The Paokalani Tower and its more than 650 hotel rooms are still pitch black except for areas powered by generator.

“I was at the cabana with my friend, and she said, ‘All the lights are out in the tower,'” Shay explained.

Shay said she knew she wouldn’t be able to walk up 31 flights of stairs to her room.

“I can’t do the stairs,” Shay added, “But the service elevators were working, so we were able to get up that way.”

In a statement, the Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort & Spa said: “Waikiki Beach Marriott has been performing critical maintenance on the main electrical vault serving the resort. Work is expected to be completed later this evening.”

They added that they secured accommodations at other sister hotels for the guests who were impacted.

Only one tower was affected, the rest of the Waikiki Marriott remains open for business.

BWS has been working with the resort.

The good news, according to Pahinui, is water service has not been disrupted by the break, but fixing it has been complicated.

“Part of the problem is, where it’s located in Waikiki, we have to de-water the whole the area, so we can actually get to the pipe so we’re not working in water.”

To make things worse, she said the broken pipe is in concrete and there are other utilities nearby.

“So, our guys literally have to dig — by hand — meaning old shovel and that kind of thing to be very careful,” Pahinui said. “The last thing we want to do is to damage any other utility lines. So, it’s going to be slow-going, unfortunately.”

KHON2.com asked, “What kind of impact do you think this could have for the holiday weekend?”

“I’m hoping we’ll be out of there by tomorrow, God willing, you know. Depending again, if we can reach it tonight, depending on how extensive the repair is,” Pahinui said. ” Keep our fingers crossed. We’ll be able to do some of this. But I can’t promise you anything.”