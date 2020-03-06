Waikiki Food Hall opens at Royal Hawaiian Center

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The grand opening of the Waikiki Food Hall at the Royal Hawaiian Center is Saturday, March 7.

The Food Hall has eight unique restaurants located above The Cheesecake Factory.

Milk – Japan’s first specialty store for fresh cream ice cream comes to Waikīkī with their unique whipped soft serve. The shop will feature their popular milky soft ice cream and fresh cream soft ice cream with exclusive tropical Hawaiian flavors;

JTRRD Café – The café serves fruit and superfood smoothies that have been described as works of art;

Meataly Boys – The grill-shop serves Hawaii-grown meats including high quality steaks, rib roasts, and huli huli chicken, in addition to local produce;

POTAMA (Pork Tamago Onigiri) – Okinawa’s famous Potama Spam musubi arrives in Waikīkī, serving made-to-order musubi with a variety of fillings;

Five Star Shrimp – Well-known for their original food truck near Waikīkī Beach, the garlic shrimp specialists offer a local Hawaiian favorite;

Honolulu Burger Co. – The latest location for handcrafted burgers made from free-range, grass-feed beef and locally grown produce (opening in mid-March);

Surfer’s Café – The new concept serves coffee drinks in a surf and beach theme, as well as surf themed craft items by local artists;

Tap Bar – The casual island bar takes center court at the Waikīkī Food Hall, specializing in local craft beers and artisanal cocktails.

To celebrate the grand opening with the public, Waikiki Food Hall will hold a Food in the Air Instagram contest throughout the month of March, where guests will be asked to snap their best “food in the air” photos for Instagram for a chance to win a variety of prizes including Waikiki Food Hall gift certificates and original resin art from Surfer’s Cafe.

Full contest details will be available on the Instagram pages for Royal Hawaiian Center and Waikiki Food Hall following the grand opening.

The Waikiki Food Hall is located in Royal Hawaiian Center’s Building C on the 3rd Level of the shopping center, above the Cheesecake Factory. Open daily from 8AM – 11PM.

Royal Hawaiian Center is open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and offers free validated parking for the first two hours with a minimum $10 purchase and only $2 per hour for the 3rd and 4th hours. Standard rates apply at $6 an hour thereafter. Royal Hawaiian Center offers valet parking Friday – Sunday nights from 5:00 – 11:00 p.m. and on major holidays (Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day) from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. Vehicle drop-off is located adjacent to the entrance to the Center’s parking garage on the corner of Royal Hawaiian Avenue and Don Ho Lane. Valet parking is $9 for the first 5 hours; standard rates apply thereafter. The Royal Hawaiian Center is located at 2201 Kalakaua Avenue.

For more information, visit www.RoyalHawaiianCenter.com or call Helumoa Hale Guest Services at 808-922-2299.