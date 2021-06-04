Waikiki Food Hall at Royal Hawaiian Center is hiring for these positions

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Waikiki Food Hall, located on the third level at Royal Hawaiian Center, has openings for both full-time and part-time positions:

Chef

Assistant Chef

Cashier

Busser

Janitor

Waikiki Food Hall features eight eateries, including Honolulu Burger Company, Five Star Shrimp, Meataly Boys, Tap Bar and others.

Interested applicants should email yuimaruhawaii@outlook.com or call 808-376-0435. Waikiki Food Hall may also arrange for applicants to speak with someone about the jobs.

Click here for more information.