Waikiki fatal stabbing suspect appears in court

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Waikiki man accused of stabbing to death a 19-year-old California man made his first court appearance on Friday, June 4, 2021.

Oscar Cardona, 21, is charged with second degree murder.

According to court documents, the suspect and victim had gotten into an argument when Cardona stabbed the victim three times with a knife.

The victim has been identified as Elian Delacerda. He died from a stab wound to the chest.

Cardona remains in custody on $1 million bail.

He’s set to appear in court again on Tuesday, June 8.