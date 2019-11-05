Waikiki erosion project begins

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A project to combat erosion at Waikiki beaches kicked off Monday.

The Waikiki beach improvement project includes construction of a 95-foot long sandbag groin, and the transfer of 700 cubic yards of sand.

This will help stabilize the Diamond Head end of Kuhio Beach Park fronting the Duke Kahanamoku statue.

“I think they’re going to do a great job of it,” said Brett Barnathan of Dive Oahu and Surf. “The plans they laid out looked unbelievable. It’s really not affecting not as much as I thought it would. They’ve been nothing but helpful.”

The work is expected to take two to three weeks to complete.

In the meantime, that portion of beach is closed.

The project cost $568,000, and was paid for through a public-private partnership.