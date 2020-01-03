Waikiki-Diamond Head shoreline now open for fishing

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Waikiki-Diamond Head shoreline has been open for fishing.

After being closed in 2019, the fish have repopulated and the environment has recovered.

Residents were eager to head out.

KHON caught up with one Waikiki resident who was already fishing before the sun came up.

“You can definitely see it,” said Mike Izon. “With that year rest for them to recuperate and regenerate their generations, it’s just insane how much more action you get. Honestly, the fish are a lot bigger, they’re a lot better off to eat.”

The shoreline is only open every other year, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.