HONOLULU (KHON2) -- Ringing in a particularly momentous year, the Battleship Missouri Memorial welcomes aboard its 9-millionth visitor. Today marks an exciting day for visitors Diane, Daniel, and daughter Bridget Greene, a current marine officer stationed out in Kaneohe Bay. As they entered the pier, they were greeted with a warm aloha from the battleship’s executive team.

“What an amazing day for the USS Missouri as we celebrate our 9-millionth visitors,” said Mike Carr, President and CEO of the USS Missouri Memorial Association. “Our efforts to share the battleship’s story and place in history is made possible with the endless support of our visitors, staff, volunteers and donors. We look forward to welcoming visitors to the Battleship Missouri Memorial from near and far in the coming year.”