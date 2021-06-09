Waikiki Beach waters turn white, cloudy after sand replenishment project

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials with Honolulu Ocean Safety said there is nothing to worry about after waters off Waikiki Beach appeared white and cloudy on Wednesday, June 9.

The Waikiki Beach maintenance project wrapped up in May and is contributing to the murky conditions, according to Ocean Safety.

Ocean Safety confirmed to KHON2 that the sand replenishment project in Waikiki as well as recent extreme high tides have caused dust and loose sediment to settle in the water.

Officials said the white and cloudy water is harmless and should not lead to any concern.