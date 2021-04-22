Waikiki beach replenishment project reaches final stage

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A small mountain of marine sand has emerged on Kuhio Beach, as the planned beach maintenance/sand replenishment project enters the final sand placement stage of the project in the heart of Hawai‘i’s major tourism district.

The project started on Jan. 26 and has been successful in retrieving approximately 20,000 cubic yards of offshore sand and stockpiling it on the beach in anticipation of final placement.

Now, the DLNR, along with its project partners, is announcing an updated truck hauling and sand placement schedule as the project enters the final stage.

Beginning April 26, trucks will be moving sand six days a week, from Monday to Saturday. Work will begin at 6 a.m. and end at 6 p.m.

Contractors estimate the addition of five hours of hauling each day could result in two to three fewer weeks of hauling.

“Instead of hauling sand seven half-days each week, as originally planned, this new schedule should cut the total days on site by at least two weeks. That means a shorter duration of interruptions and disruptions for beach-goers and surrounding businesses and completion of the project in time for the summer holiday season,” explained Dolan Eversole of the University of Hawai‘i Sea Grant and WBSIDA.

Meanwhile, the beach will remain open, but the truck haul route along the beach will be closed when in use. The active construction zone where the sand is being placed will be cordoned off each day and clear marked with cones, tape, and barricades for people’s safety.

The DLNR adds that back-up beepers on the trucks will be disabled and replaced with a soft “scratch” noise.

The sand placement will start at the Diamond Head end of the Royal Hawaiian beach cell near the Duke Kahanamoku statue and the placement will progress 100-200 feet down the beach working towards the Royal Hawaiian groin.

There will be no work on Sundays and beach areas are open with the exception of the project staging area and at Kūhiō Beach.