Waikiki beach replenishment project completed ahead of schedule

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Waikiki Beach Maintenance project to restore Waikiki has been completed three weeks ahead of schedule, just in time for the summer season.

The project, which started in late January, has roughly doubled the beach width on most sections of the Royal Hawaiian Beach cell between the Royal Hawaiian Hotel and Kuhio Beach Park.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The early deadline was due to hauling and placing sand being done over 12-hour-long periods rather than half-days.

Click here to see before and after photos.

“This type of regular beach maintenance is appropriate for a highly developed and economically vital urban coastal environment like Waikiki and is an integral part of longer-term resilience strategies for Waikiki,” said Sam Lemmo, DLNR Office of Conservation and Coastal Lands (OCCL) Administrator. “We are faced with serious threats from climate change impacts and this project is one of a series of options we have available to mitigate these threats.”

State officials say regular maintenance will prevent frequent flooding and more severe impacts from seasonal King Tides as well as local storm events.

This is the second time in a decade Waikiki has had a sand replenishment project.

Officials predict this type of maintenance to counter sea level rise will be necessary over the course of the next few decades, likely every 5 to 10 years, due to the expected frequency of storms.