Waikiki beach erosion control complete

A new beach improvement and shoreline stabilization project for Waikīkī Beach is complete. The effort between the DLNR Office of Conservation and Coastal Lands (OCCL) and the Waikīkī Beach Special Improvement District demonstrates a successful public-private partnership with the district funding half of the project cost and providing logistical and technical support through the University of Hawai‘i Sea Grant Program.

The project consists of a 95-foot-long sandbag stub groin and the transfer of approximately 1000 cubic yards of beach sand from the Diamond Head swim basin of Kuhio Beach. The groin and beach sand serve to stabilize the Diamond Head (Southeast) end of Kuhio Beach park fronting the Duke Kahanamoku statue. The work is intended to fix an erosion hot spot in the far eastern corner of Royal Hawaiian Beach until a more comprehensive master planning effort for Waikīkī Beach can be completed.

Courtesy DLNR

“This project demonstrates the successful outcome of public-private partnerships and is an important component of a longer-term vision for comprehensive beach management and maintenance in Waikīkī,” said Sam Lemmo, OCCL Administrator.

“The Waikīkī Beach Special Improvement District is proud to be a partner in this important beach management effort, but also pleased to see the commencement of the first new beach improvement construction project in Waikīkī in a generation,” said Rick Egged, President of the special improvement district.

One half of the $700,000 state project was funded by a special tax assessment from Waikīkī commercial properties. The UH Sea Grant College Program will have continued involvement with weekly project monitoring, evaluation, and monthly technical assessments to evaluate the performance of the groin and beach restoration. The City and County of Honolulu is also a project partner since the work falls within the boundary of Kuhio Beach Park. The C&C is providing access and staff support.

The project was completed on Tuesday after three weeks of construction. The project consultant and engineering designer was Sea Engineering Inc. and the contractor was JS International, Inc.