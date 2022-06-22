HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Waikīkī Aquariumʻs beloved Giant Clam Tridacna gigas died on Tuesday, of suspected natural causes.

The clam was originally acquired from a clam farm in Palau and made its way to the Aquarium about 30 years ago where it resided in the Barrier Reef exhibit.

In a statement, Dr. Andrew Rossiter, Director of the Waikīkī Aquarium said in part, “The clam looked fine over the weekend, but showed a catastrophic decline on Monday, when it began releasing clouds of eggs into the exhibit.”

The clam became a guest favorite and grew to over 200 lbs. It was the oldest of its species in captivity worldwide and lived to be over 40 years old.