Waikiki Aquarium to launch virtual ocean teacher workshop

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Waikiki Aquarium is partnering with the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary to launch the 2021 Virtual Ocean Classroom Teacher Workshop on Tuesday, March 16, and Wednesday, March 17.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The workshop includes a two-day webinar that will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on both days. The Waikiki Aquarium director said, staff at the Aquarium are excited to launch the virtual workshop.

“We thrilled to be able to offer the Virtual Ocean Classroom Teacher Workshop this year along with our dedicated partners. This past year has been challenging, but we are excited to provide new and engaging ways for teachers to educate our keiki.” Dr. Andrew Rossiter, Waikiki Aquarium director

Educators who attend the workshop will be instructed on implementing new lesson plans that include humpback whale biology, coral reef ecosystems and more. Participants will also be informed of the three national marine sanctuary sites in the Pacific Islands and learn about the Waikiki Aquarium’s programs.

Click one of the two links below to register:

The webinars are free and open to everyone but are geared towards teachers in grades 3-8 within Hawaii and American Samoa.