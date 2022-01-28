Waikiki Aquarium seeks interns, volunteers to join their team

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Waikiki Aquarium announced on Friday, it is offering volunteer and internship opportunities in hopes to inspire the community to help educate the public on protecting marine life.

The open positions include Educator and Gift Shop Volunteers to support the aquarium’s operations.

According to Waikiki Aquarium, Educator volunteers are ambassadors who represent the aquarium by engaging visitors of all ages and backgrounds in one-on-one conversations and small group presentations.

The volunteers will be provided with training courses that will help them gain the knowledge and confidence that they will need to interact with the public while leading in their new role.

