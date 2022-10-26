HONOLULU (KHON2) — A few of Waikiki Elementary Schools fifth grade classes 3D printed costumes for the collector urchins at the Waikiki Aquarium, just in time for Halloween.

Ms. Tawada’s and Mr. Lawrence’s fifth grade class were able to dress the urchins up, express their creativity and even take advantage of this educational opportunity.

The students were able to learn about the animals in their backyard while teaching them about the environment and how collector urchins are important to Hawaii’s reefs.