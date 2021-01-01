Waikiki Aquarium relocates 40-year-old giant clam

WAIKIKI, Honolulu (KHON2) — One of the Waikiki Aquarium’s oldest residents was on the move on Thursday, Dec. 31, but it did not go very far.

The giant clam at the Aquarium was relocated to a different spot in the tank that it currently lives in so staff could do some “aqua-scaping” in the habitat.

The 40-year-old animal weighs over 200 pounds, so it took two men, some heavy-duty rope and about seven minutes to move the clam a just few feet.

The Aquarium says, the giant clam is doing just fine in its new location.