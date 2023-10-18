HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Waikīkī Aquarium is partnering with the Oceanic Institute of Hawai‘i Pacific University to release some fish.

The tagged pāpio that are being released into the wild were raised for eggs at the Maui Ocean Center.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

These fish are being released to obtain recapture data and will be providing insights into the species and its potential for restorative aquaculture.

The release is taking place on Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 1 p.m.